South University offering free contact tracing course to combat the spread of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South University has announced that it will be offering a free contract tracing course to help fight COVID-19.
According to the university, contact tracing is an investigative strategy designed for finding and informing those who have been exposed to contagious diseases.
Agencies across the country are focused on combating the coronavirus pandemic and need support to expand their workforce to conduct contact-tracing interviews to slow the spread of the disease and save lives.
An interdisciplinary team from South University has created an online course to support public health agencies as they conduct contact tracing.
“At South University, we were aware of the pressure public health workers and agencies were under long before COVID-19 began,” said Dr. Jason Robertson, Chair of the Public Health programs in the South University College of Nursing and Public Health. “As COVID-19 spread, we knew from practice partners that training for contact tracing was needed for the public health workforce that could quickly and efficiently assist a wide variety of public health agencies.”
While many states have launched a large-scale effort to train contract tracers, this course is available nationally. This course was developed using the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, GA.
Anyone interesting in participating in the program can register and get more information here.
“South University is excited to offer this program at no charge to individuals keen to help in the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing them with the knowledge to work with public health agencies in countering the spread of the virus.” Brian McAulay, South University’s Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.
Since each state has slightly different policies for containing the outbreak, the South University training course provides a foundation for performing contact tracing.
With this course, professionals will have the opportunity to learn to describe contact tracing and its importance to public health, articulate why COVID-19 is unique when it comes to contact tracing, identify the key components of a successful contact-tracing, and how to complete an assessment or interview with confidence, clarity, and compassion.
Students will take mini-assessments throughout the course and a final assessment at the end. Participants who receive a score of 80% or better on each assessment will receive a non-credit bearing certificate of completion that they can download and use to verify their completed training.
The development of this training was made possible due to South University’s partnerships with Brightspace and Eventbrite.
For more information, visit https://southucc.brightspace.com/.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.