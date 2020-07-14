SC governor, lawmakers to discuss reopening schools during Wednesday news conference

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster will hold a press conference at the South Carolina State House on Wednesday to discuss reopening schools in South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster will be joined by State Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas for the press conference.
A few districts have already released plans to reopen their schools. However, some education officials have voiced their concerns about reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
You can watch the event on this website or on the WIS Facebook page.
