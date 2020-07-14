LIVE AT 11:45: Sen. Graham visits SC Hospital Association to meet with administrators

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks to Columbia Rotary Club about pandemic relief, renaming buildings, and police reform efforts (Source: Jason Raven)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 14, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 11:29 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham will meet with representatives and administrators at South Carolina Hospital Association on Tuesday.

The longtime South Carolina lawmaker is hoping to gather information during the meeting to help address the needs of hospitals across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graham is expected to speak with reporters following his meeting.

