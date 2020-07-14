LIVE AT 11:45: Sen. Graham visits SC Hospital Association to meet with administrators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham will meet with representatives and administrators at South Carolina Hospital Association on Tuesday.
The longtime South Carolina lawmaker is hoping to gather information during the meeting to help address the needs of hospitals across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graham is expected to speak with reporters following his meeting.
You can watch Graham’s press conference here or on the WIS Facebook page.
