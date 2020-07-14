Getting hot again today, and for the rest of this week!

20% chance of storms this afternoon too.

Getting hot again today, and for the rest of this week!
wis (Source: WIS)
By Adam Clark | July 14, 2020 at 4:24 AM EDT - Updated July 14 at 4:24 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

-Continued heat and humidity today.

-Isolated afternoon storms possible each day.

-Better chance of thunder for the weekend.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

A nice big ridge of high pressure sits over the eastern half of the United States. Our trough has pushed off-shore and allowed for the ridge to move east over the south. Highs today will be in the mid 90s with a 20 chance of showers and storms. Heat index values will be near 100 in the afternoon. So take it easy out there!

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

The heat continues into Wednesday. It’s a carbon copy type forecast. Mid 90s, chance of showers and storms in the afternoon with heat index values near 100 once again.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)
wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Thursday could see a little more sun, but the afternoon cloud/storm development takes hold by the afternoon, continuing our 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

It looks like the ridge of high pressure might be strong enough to keep precip chances down to less than 20%. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s once again.

There’s a weak shortwave in the jet stream that tries to make it’s way to SC, but generally stays to our north. This one piece of energy could spark a better chance of storms for  Saturday. Right now, just willing to go up to 30%. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.

wis
wis (Source: WIS)

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.