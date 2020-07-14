Getting hot again today, and for the rest of this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Continued heat and humidity today.
-Isolated afternoon storms possible each day.
-Better chance of thunder for the weekend.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:
A nice big ridge of high pressure sits over the eastern half of the United States. Our trough has pushed off-shore and allowed for the ridge to move east over the south. Highs today will be in the mid 90s with a 20 chance of showers and storms. Heat index values will be near 100 in the afternoon. So take it easy out there!
The heat continues into Wednesday. It’s a carbon copy type forecast. Mid 90s, chance of showers and storms in the afternoon with heat index values near 100 once again.
Thursday could see a little more sun, but the afternoon cloud/storm development takes hold by the afternoon, continuing our 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.
It looks like the ridge of high pressure might be strong enough to keep precip chances down to less than 20%. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s once again.
There’s a weak shortwave in the jet stream that tries to make it’s way to SC, but generally stays to our north. This one piece of energy could spark a better chance of storms for Saturday. Right now, just willing to go up to 30%. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.
