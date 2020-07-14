First Alert Forecast: It will feel like 100 degrees over the next several days!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! More heat and humidity are on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible early (20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· A front nearby will create a chance for some pop-up showers and storms on Wednesday (20%). Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· Highs will be in the mid 90s for Thursday and Friday.
· Heat index values will be in the triple digits for most areas for the rest of the week into the weekend.
· Rain chances will go up to 30-40% Saturday and Sunday. Even more rain moves into our area next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, a few isolated showers and storms are possible early as a front lingers near the area. Rain chances are around 20%. Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will likely go away. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
On Wednesday, we're serving up another hot, humid day across the Midlands. With the front nearby, a few pop-up showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. It will feel like the triple digits.
Even more hot, humid weather is expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. A few pop-up showers and storms could develop (20% chance).
Rain chances go up to 30-40% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. It will feel hotter due to the humidity. More wet weather is expected next week.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Clear. Isolated Showers/Storms Early (20%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.
