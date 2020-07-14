Deputies searching for person of interest after man found dead at Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a person of interest after they say a man was found dead in suspicious circumstances at an Orangeburg County home.
The sheriff’s office is searching for 26-year-old Chad Williams.
“This individual may have more information in this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’re hoping to ask a few more questions of him.”
Ravenell said Williams is being sought to see if he has more information in the death of a 27-year-old relative.
On Sunday, authorities say Williams notified the sheriff’s office after discovering a relative unconscious inside the man’s Lazy Way Road home.
“The Palm Harbor Drive man told investigators he broke into the residence after failing to make contact with the deceased,” OCSO officials said. “The deceased found inside the home in a recliner appeared to have some type of injury to his upper body.”
According to investigators, Williams may have more information that is pertinent to the case.
If anyone has any information on Williams’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact or have Williams contact the OCSO at (803) 531-4647 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
