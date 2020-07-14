CPD: Woman charged with murder in connection with shooting on Colleton Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has announced that a woman has been charged with murder in connection with a domestic shooting incident that occurred on Colleton Street.
Officials say 29-year-old Leona Toatley shot a male acquaintance at the Gable Oaks Apartment complex.
CPD tweeted around 1:30 p.m. on July 14th that they were investigating a shooting incident on the 900 block of Colleton Street.
More information is expected to be released. Check back for updates.
