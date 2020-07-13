‘We need to protect our children’: Doctor provides updates, tips to parents regarding MIS-C

Dr. Robin LaCroix, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Prisma Health, shared information on MIS-C, as well as tips for parents, during a Zoom video call Monday. She said right now there’s a lot of unknowns about the syndrome due to its first cases being in the last six months, and doctors are still researching and evaluating why kids who have had COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone with the virus, sometimes develop MIS-C.