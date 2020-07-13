Stephen Curry honors Breonna Taylor with custom shoes at celebrity golf tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Golden State Warriors point guard and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry honored Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement on Friday during Round 1 of the American Century Championship golf tournament.
Curry sported a custom pair of golf shoes at the event in Lake Tahoe, bearing the likeness of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers in her home in March following the execution of a search warrant.
The shoes can be seen on a clip tweeted out by NBC Sports Golden State Warrior’s page. The black and gray shoes featured an image of Taylor on the toe end of one shoe, and her name printed several times on the end of the other.
Curry explained to the Golf Channel that the shoes were used as a way to continue remembering Breonna and calling for justice in her case and other injustices across the United States.
“As life goes on, we’re all using our platforms to shed light on injustices that are going on,” Curry said in a interview. “I wanted to use this opportunity to celebrate her life and continue the impact everybody’s trying to have about this meaningful conversation of how we make change for ourselves and the next generation for our kids.”
Stephen’s father, former NBA star Dell Curry, also participating in the tournament, sported custom golf shoes with “#BlackLivesMatter” printed on them.
In addition to playing for charitable causes, Stephen told the Golf Channel that once the tournament was over, he would donate his custom shoes to the Black Lives Matter organization for them to be auctioned off. Proceeds from the shoes would go directly to the organization to continue funding their work throughout the US.
Stephen Curry is currently in 11th place in the American Century Championship after two rounds of play. His father, Dell is currently tied in fourth with former Major League Baseball pitcher Derek Lowe and football analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.
Round 3 is set to begin at 3:00 p.m., which can be seen on the NBC Sports Network.
