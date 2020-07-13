Shoplifting suspect accused of punching Family Dollar store employee charged with felony assault

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shoplifting and assault incident that occurred at Family Dollar.
Raeshaun Stampley, 38, was taken into custody on July 2 and has been charged with strong-arm robbery, and 1st-degree assault and battery.
On July 14 Stampley entered a Family Dollar on the 8900 block of Two Notch Road.
Officials say he was confronted by an employee after he set off merchandise alarms while trying to leave the store. Stampley then slapped and punched the employee in the face.
He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
