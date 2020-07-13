SEC commish: League not at point of conference-only schedule

“We put a medical advisory group together in early April with the question, ‘What do we have to do to get back to activity?’ And they’ve been a big part of the conversation,” Sankey said on the show, as transcribed by ESPN. “But the direct reality is not good and the notion that we’ve politicized medical guidance of distancing, and breathing masks, and hand sanitization, ventilation of being outside, being careful where you are in buildings. There’s some very clear advice about — you can’t mitigate and eliminate every risk, but how do you minimize the risk? ...We are running out of time to correct and get things right, and as a society we owe it to each other to be as healthy as we can be.”