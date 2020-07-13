SCDC announces 6th inmate death in connection with COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced a 6th inmate has died from complications of COVID-19.
Samuel Wilson Sr., 49, was an inmate at MacDougall Correctional Institution with several underlying medical conditions.
Wilson died at Lee Correctional Institution, where he was being isolated and monitored after testing positive for the coronavirus on July 2.
As of today, 84 offenders and 11 staff members at MacDougall have tested positive for COVID-19.
SCDC reports that 426 of 16,840 offenders have tested positive for the coronavirus systemwide. Of those, 123 have recovered and 303 are active cases. There are also 91 active staff cases.
SCDC is working closely with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to ensure proper guidelines and protocols are being followed to safely manage our staff and offenders.
