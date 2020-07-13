Red Cross in need of volunteers amidst COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Red Cross urgently needs volunteers to help the community.
“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community in the midlands,” said Rebecca Jordan, Executive Director of the Central Chapter of American Red Cross of South Carolina. “Hurricanes require heroes. Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region.”
The Red Cross says there is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those who need a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays are not possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters.
To help keep people safe, they have put in place additional precautions and developed special training for our workforce.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection, and other vital tasks. They have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available.
If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross would like your support.
Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.
Roles are also available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Certified Home Health Aides, student nurses, and medical students.
The Red Cross needs volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters. This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education, and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.
Anyone interested in volunteering should visit redcross.org/volunteer or contact Megan Shockley by phone at 803-351-2508 or by email at megan.shockley@redcross.org.
