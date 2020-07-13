LIVE AT 1:15 PM: Prisma Health doctor explains MIS-C disease in children, provides tips for parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health will help explain multi-system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, to the public on Monday after South Carolina reported its first two cases.
The disease affects children who have either contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to COVID-19, doctors say. It is a rare condition.
Dr. Robin LaCroix, an infectious disease doctor at Prisma Health, will share information on MIS-C, as well as tips for parents, during a Zoom video call at 1:15 p.m. Monday.
WIS will stream the call live right here and on the WIS News Facebook page.
Two children were diagnosed with MIS-C in South Carolina over the weekend, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported.
Both of them are under the age of 10.
DHEC said it will not share any more information about their cases “to protect the privacy of the children and their families.”
Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired, according to DHEC.
DHEC also said the emergency warning signs of MIS-C include trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, bluish lips or face, and severe abdominal pain.
