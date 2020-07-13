Lexington One to resume athletic workouts, practices this week

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Workouts and training will continue for student-athletes in Lexington School District One, according to the district’s website.
Student-athletes will be able to return to practices, workouts, and conditioning on July 15.
The suspension of workouts and practices was put in place by the district in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Although workouts are now set to continue, district officials are still urging players and coaches to follow health and safety procedures, including social distancing, washing hands thoroughly, and wearing masks.
