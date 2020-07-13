Hot weather continues, few storms this afternoon too!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Chance of strong storms this afternoon in the Pee Dee Region of SC.
-30% chance of some afternoon thunder in the Midlands.
-Mid 90s persist with a little more humidity.
-Humid weekend with a better chance of storms.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY:
A trough in the jet stream swings over the Carolinas today brings a 30% chance of some showers and storms for the Midlands. High temps reach the mid 90s this afternoon. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-15mph. There’s a chance of some severe weather over the Pee Dee region of South Carolina into Eastern North Carolina. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are the primary threats.
Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies Tuesday as a high pressure ridge moves over the region. Temps are down to 73 in the morning and up to 95 by the afternoon. There’s a 20% chance of an isolated pop-up thunderstorm due to the heating of the day.
Wednesday a high pressure from the west moves in and we have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of another pop up thunderstorm. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s again.
Thursday is a carbon copy of Wednesday as the pattern really does not change all that much.We get a little hotter as we head into Friday as the jet stream stays to our north in a ridge pattern. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs look to be in the upper 90s. Expect a 20% chance of a pop up thunderstorm in the afternoon.
