Free COVID-19 testing in Kershaw County on Tuesday

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be providing free COVID-19 mobile testing in Camden on Tuesday.
The testing site will be at the Kershaw Health Department located at 1116 Church Street.
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The site will offer drive-thru testing. Patients will not need to be prescreened.
Anyone under the age of 18 must bring their parent or guardian with them to the testing site to provide consent.
Patients will receive their test results within 48-72 hours after being tested.
For more information, visit this link.
