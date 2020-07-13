First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking more hot, humid weather this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The hot, humid weather is sticking around for a while!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible early, mainly east (30-40%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· A front nearby will create a chance for some pop-up showers and storms over the next few days.
· Highs will be in the mid 90s for most of this week.
· Heat index values will be in the triple digits for most areas through the week into the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, a few scattered showers and storms are possible early, mainly east, as a front stalls near the area. Some storms could produce strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will likely go away. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
More 90s are in your forecast this week for high temperatures. It will likely feel like the triple digits, so take your precautions if you have to spend a lot of time outdoors.
A cold front will stall near the area over the next few days. With heat and humidity in place, we'll have a small chance of showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the week. In fact, rain chances are around 20% for now from Tuesday through Friday.
Rain chances go up to 30-40% Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s. It will feel hotter due to the humidity.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms Early (30-40%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.