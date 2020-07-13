Couple wanted in connection with credit card theft at SC State Museum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Bureau of Protective Services is searching for a man and a woman after a credit card was stolen at the South Carolina State Museum.
Officials said the incident happened on June 12. The pair were caught on camera at the museum. Later that day, the two were captured again on camera at Dave & Buster’s located in the Columbiana Mall. There, the victim’s credit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase.
Authorities added the man and woman were traveling in a light-colored Chrysler Pacifica.
If you can identify this man or woman, please contact the Bureau of Protective Services at 803-734-1910. You can also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
