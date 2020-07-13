3 charged with murder of man killed during shootout at party in Newberry County

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Months after a man was shot and killed at a large party in Newberry, three men face murder charges.
The shooting happened outside the Hartford Community Center during a party on Oct. 27, 2019.
Two people had been fighting inside the building during an “unregulated party,” Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said. Security hired by the party host kicked out the people who were fighting.
A short time later, a gun battle broke out between three men in the crowded parking lot, the sheriff said.
Jared Singley, 38, was shot and killed.
The sheriff said Singley was not involved in the fight and was trying to get others to safety in his car when he was shot.
Foster said many at the party were not cooperative with the investigation.
“(It) certainly hampered this investigation,” Foster said. “We continued until we were able to obtain sufficient evidence through forensic sciences and investigatory techniques to charge those responsible for the senseless murder.”
Three men have now been arrested:
- Kevin Hollan, 26, of Pomaria
- Curtis Graham, 21, of Pomaria
- Brandon Joiner, 35, of Newberry
Hollan and Graham turned themselves in Sunday and were charged with murder, the sheriff said.
Joiner is in federal custody, but will be returned to Newberry to be formally charged with murder.
Sheriff Foster said the investigation is not over. Anyone with information is urged to call 803-321-2222.
