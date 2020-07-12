SLED investigating after deputies shoot, kill man who pointed a gun at them, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - One man is dead after deputies shot him when he pointed a handgun at them, according to the Greenville County sheriff.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis says deputies were attempting to find a man in the area of Long Forest Drive throughout the day Saturday, on several warrants.
The Greenville County coroner identified that man as Michael Joseph Culbertson, 26, of Greenville.
Sheriff Lewis told WYFF News 4 he did not know the specific warrants, but said "I know he had some traffic offenses: failure to stop for police, failure to stop for blue lights. There was a couple more but I haven't confirmed what they were."
Officials say around 5 p.m., Culbertson emerged from the woods, and pointed a handgun at several deputies.
Lewis says the deputies immediately returned fire.
"There is several shell casings up there," Lewis said, "Our deputies, we know fired multiple rounds; just from their own statement when everybody got together and they we were trying to figure out who was involved. We had about seven or eight deputies who were out here, and it looks like from the initial investigation they all really shot from the same place."
The sheriff said it is unclear if the Culbertson fired at deputies, but none of them were hurt in the incident.
Sheriff Lewis said deputies rendered aid to him after he was shot.
Culbertson was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 13.
