SCHP investigating fatal hit and run on HWY-378

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run accident that has left one person dead.
Officials say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on HWY-378 when it struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian sustained fatal injures and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time
The vehicle believed to be involved, a silver GMC Yukon or Sierra Pickup Truck, fled the scene.
The vehicle should have damage to the grill area and the “GMC” logo should be missing from the grill.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact SCHP at 803-896-9621.
