FIRST ALERT: Temperatures will feel like 100 and above!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Hot conditions are expected again today as highs reach the mid 90s, the humidity will make it feel like the triple digits again today
-Daytime high temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 90s this week
-Very high humidity values will make the heat index values feel hotter than the actual temperature.
-Storm chances will increase Monday as a weak trough pushes through the area.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
High pressure is dominating the area and it will dictate our temperatures and humidity values for this week. High pressure will move just east of the area and shift the winds to the south and southwest, that will lead to higher temperatures and higher humidity values.
Highs will continue in the low to middle 90s for several days before returning back to near average temperatures next week.
Rain chances will creep up Monday as a weak front approaches the area from the west.
