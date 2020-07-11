Sumter Police searching for teen who allegedly ran away from home

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year old girl who allegedly ran away from home.
Serenity James was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on July 10 at her home on Cains Mill Road.
Officials say she was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt with a tiger and pink writing on it.
Serenity is around 5′4 and 130 lbs with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Serenity’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-436-2000.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.