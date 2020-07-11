Marijuana seized at rental homes in Greenville County used by drug traffickers, authorities say

“Marijuana and marijuana derivatives are readily encountered by law enforcement in Greenville. Marijuana is imported into Greenville by many methods and routes. The “decriminalization” of marijuana in the western portions of the U.S. has opened pipelines of illegal distribution into the Greenville area. Many of the western U.S. states that decriminalized marijuana have an overabundance and excess of marijuana. Some growers and distributors, along with individuals take advantage of the vulnerabilities in the control mechanisms of the source states, eagerly sell the excess into the black markets. It is not uncommon for law enforcement in the Greenville area to encounter marijuana or THC derivatives seized revealing markings indicating that they were originally sourced from California,” McEntire said.