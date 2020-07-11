Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting, dispatch supervisor says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Greenville County, according to dispatch.
A dispatch supervisor at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are in the area of Long Forest Drive for a reported officer-involved shooting.
We're told it happened around 5 p.m.
Earlier today, a dispatch supervisor told WYFF News 4 they had deputies in the area serving a warrant.
Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates to this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.