Few Storms East Today, Dry and Hot Sunday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:-Dry air comes into the Midlands from the NW lowering humidity today.
-Expect a hot weekend with mid to upper 90s!
-Chance of thunder returns Monday (40%)
-Hot week ahead with mid to upper 90s.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
Highs today will reach the mid 90s and there’s a 20% chance of a shower and thunderstorm mainly east of Columbia as a trough pushes east of the region. Northwest flow coming down the Appalachian mountain’s slopes will cause us to dry out and warm up. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
Sunday our northwest flow continues and will be clearing us up bringing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Morning lows are in the low 70s, but highs reach the upper 90s.
A trough deepens on Monday over the eastern half of the United States and brings a 40% chance of storms, especially into the afternoon hours. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.
Tuesday we dry up with high pressure over the region. Morning lows in the low 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.
Wednesday we are warming up with lows in the mid 70s and highs reaching the upper 80s! There’s a 20% chance of some afternoon storms.
