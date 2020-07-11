City of Manning adopts face mask ordinance

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the City of Manning have now adopted a face mask ordinance.
The ordinance would require all customers or visitors to wear a face covering at retail or food service establishments in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance would also require all employees of retail and foodservice establishments to wear a face covering while working in areas open to the general public and in areas where interactions with other staff members are likely to happen when social distancing is not possible. Employees of food service establishments will be required to wear a mask while interacting with customers while working.
Employees of city departments will also be required to wear masks when working.
Under the ordinance, citizens will not be required to wear a face mask in the following situations:
- Outdoors or in unenclosed areas belonging to retail or foodservice establishments
- For those whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering
- For children under the age of 12 (provided that adults with children ages 2 through 12 use reasonable effort to cause those children to wear face coverings while in enclosed areas of retail or food service establishments
- Customers who are dining
- In private, individual offices
- When complying with law enforcement officers
- In settings where it is not practical to wear a mask (i.e. receiving dental services, swimming)
- While with members of the same household and no other person outside of that family is within the same enclosed area
Anyone who fails to comply with the ordinance will be fined up to $25. Each day the ordinance is violated is a separate offense.
The ordinance will take effect on July 13 at 8 a.m.
