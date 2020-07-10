Richland Two teachers uncomfortable returning to school, early survey results show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Richland Two discusses what the fall semester will look like for students and teachers, survey results show more than 70% of teachers and staff are not comfortable going back to in-person learning.
The school board met virtually Thursday and discussed plans for reopening.
As part of that discussion, survey results were shared showing whether students, parents/guardians and staff were comfortable with the idea of returning to the classroom.
As of Thursday night, 18.2% of all students sent the survey had responded, 37-42% of parents had responded and 41% of staff had responded.
Of those who had answered, here are the results:
While students seem the most onboard with returning to school, parents and staff seem more wary.
The survey ends Sunday, July 12.
To view the entire presentation about R2 reopening schools, click or tap here.
It’s unclear how these survey results will affect the district’s plans to reopen schools.
Right now, R2 officials are discussing a phased approach, which would start school virtually and transition to more in-person learning as the spread of COVID-19 declines.
Officials said their plan is fluid and any transition between phases will take them about two weeks.
Parents will get to decide how their children will be taught.
Some may opt for a full school year of virtual learning provided by the district.
Others could start with e-learning and move their children into classrooms later in the year.
District officials wanted to reassure the public that e-learning will look much more structured than it did at the end of the previous school year.
To watch R2′s board meeting, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.