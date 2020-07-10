Lexington Co. public hearing on COVID-19 relief fund allocation

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County leaders are holding a public hearing to decide how funds from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Development will be allocated.
The Dept. of Housing granted the county nearly $2 million to help amid the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the CARES Act.
The public hearing is virtual and will be held at 2 p.m. on July 10.
The virtual hearing can be accessed by viewing the PowerPoint presentation and calling conference line 443-948-6058 and entering conference ID 278898111.
