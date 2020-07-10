Lexington Co. man charged with committing sexual offenses against a child

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 48-year-old South Congaree man has been arrested by authorities after being accused of committing sex crimes against a minor.
Police said Michael Dyer was arrested after a thorough investigation determined he committed sexual offenses with a child.
Dyer has been charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, five counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor, and several other charges, according to authorities.
“We sincerely hope and pray that the victim and their family can begin to heal from this incident and that justice will be served,” said South Congaree Police Chief Josh Shumpert.
Dyer is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. He is awaiting a bond hearing.
