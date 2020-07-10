First Alert Forecast: Hot & humid today, better chance of thunder tonight!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:
-Tropical Storm Fay moves north into the Mid Atlantic
-Humidity is high today and we have a 30% chance of storms this afternoon.
-Better chance of rain/thunder tonight.-Hot Sunday with temps in the upper 90s.
-Expect hot temps all next week.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUMMARY:
Tropical Storm Fay continues to move north at around 8-10mph. It should reach the Jersey coast by this evening with winds around 50mph. It will bring heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for flooding for the Mid Atlantic states and New England.
We’ll see a 30% chance of storms by the afternoon because of heat and humidity causing enough instability. Our humidity will be high and temps will be in the low to mid 90s across the midlands.
A trough in the jet stream moves east tonight and increases our chances of rain and thunder to 40%. Storms should remain below severe limits, but expect gusty winds and lightning with them.Sunday we’re drying out a bit with a northwest flow which heats us up. Expect that northwest wind to compress as it comes down the slopes of the mountains and warm us back into the mid 90s. Expect mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.
The trough has moved east and therefore the chance of rain moves east with it. Expect a 30% chance of showers and storms in Columbia by the afternoon and a 40% chance in Manning and Orangeburg.
Sunday we have mostly sunny skies and hot temps. Lows are in the low 70s with lower humidity and highs reach the upper 90s. Another trough pushes in Monday and that increase our chances of rain to 30% in the afternoon to evening. Humidity increases and our lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s.
A ridge of high pressure moves over the region clearing us up and warming us up too. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies.
