First Alert Forecast: Brace yourself! The heat is on this weekend and most of next week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for the hot, humid weather to stick around.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible early (30-40%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· Highs will be in the mid 90s this weekend. Heat index values will be close to 100 degrees. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday, mainly east (30%). A few pop-up showers and storms are possible Sunday.
· Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of next week.
· Also, we’re keeping an eye on Fay in the tropics. The storm will continue to impact the northeast U.S.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, a few scattered showers and storms are possible as a cold front nudges in from the northwest. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, so keep that in mind. A few storms could stick around overnight. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Brace yourself for the heat and humidity over the next several days.
Highs will be in the mid 90s this weekend. It will likely feel like the triple digits in several locations, so take care of yourself . A few showers and storms are possible Saturday (40% chance). Not as much rain is expected Sunday, but a few pop-up showers and storms are possible later in the day. Rain chances are around 20% Sunday.
More 90s are in your forecast next week for high temperatures. It will likely feel like the triple digits. With the cold front still around the area and nearly stalling, we could see a few more showers and storms Monday (30% chance). Rain chances are around 20% Tuesday through Thursday.
Fay continues to move north over the northeast U.S. The storm made landfall just north-northeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey Friday afternoon. Communities in the northeast will have to deal with a great deal of rain and potential flooding tonight and part of the weekend as the storm weakens over land.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms, mainly east (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Storms (30-40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.