Family of Greenville County Lavish Lounge shooting victims calls for justice

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Victim’s families are calling for justice as one of four suspects in the deadly Lavish Lounge shooting went before a judge Friday.
The suspect, Jarquez Cooper has been charged with two counts for murder, seven counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The judge denied him bond in court Friday.
The shooting happened early Sunday inside Lavish Lounge along White Horse Road in Greenville County. Eight people were injured. Victims range in age from 21 to 51 years old. Two people were killed; 23-year-old Mykala Bell of Greenville, and 51-year old Clarence Sterling Johnson of Duncan.
“We need to come together we need to come together now we should’ve been came together we all must come together and fight this together -fight for CJ, fight for justice, fight for Bell, fight for Ratchet, fight for everybody who was in the club,” said Robbie Fleming, father of Mykala Bell’s children.
Greenville County sheriff Hobart Lewis said the shooting started when a member of performing rapper Foogiano’s entourage, who was on stage, showed a gang sign to someone in the crowd. That person was later identified as Cooper.
Deputies say they are still searching for three other suspects connected to the shooting.
“It’s never something in 1 million years that you can prepare for. Not only did he lose his life - it was taken from him... these three people… someone out there knows who they are. Someone’s brother someone sister we lost our dad and I will never get him back,” said Jasma Johnson, daughter of victim Clarence Sterling Johnson.
If you know anything about this case, call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
