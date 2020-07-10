EXCLUSIVE: An inside look at the COVID-19 floor at Lexington Medical Center

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - NBC News has been given an exclusive look at a COVID-19 floor in a South Carolina hospital.
They shared that access with WIS News 10.
At Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, hospital officials are worried the unit could hit capacity in the coming days.
Many of the sickest patients have had to be intubated, with three of them going on ventilators on Friday alone.
The hospital, and many of the patients themselves, are urging people to wear a mask and take the virus seriously.
