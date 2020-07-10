Eastover man killed in ‘apparent explosion’ in RV identified

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - A man died in a fire possibly caused by an explosion inside an RV in eastern Richland County.
The fire happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5400 block of Leesburg Road, which is near the McCrady Training Center in Eastover.
Columbia Fire crews said the RV was engulfed in flames when they got there. Firefighters found the man’s body as they put out the flames.
The coroner identified the man who died as Ronald Dean Bunch, 69, of Eastover.
He died from “thermal injuries due to a flash fire,” the coroner said, calling it an “apparent explosion.”
The fire is under investigation.
