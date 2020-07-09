Special Olympics cancels SC Fall Games due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Special Olympics South Carolina announced the cancellation of this year’s State Fall Games.
The games were scheduled to be held at Coastal Carolina University in October.
“We believe that this is the best course of action for the health and well-being of our SOSC family,” officials said in a statement. “SOSC continues to evaluate the situation and will communicate any changes with the best interest of our athletes, families, volunteers, coaches, etc., taken into account.”
Officials also extended the cancellation of in-person practices and competitions for athletes at the local and state levels until July 31.
However, officials with Special Olympics South Carolina said they are working with all of the state’s local area programs to find ways to engage the athletes virtually.
