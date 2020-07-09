‘Schools should remain virtual:' S.C. for Ed disagrees with pediatric group push to reopen schools

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought to light disparities in SC that teachers have been trying to call attention to for decades, to no avail. The Board of SC for Ed finds the letter and the push from the American Academy of Pediatrics to be problematic at best. To encourage policymakers to require students and staff to return to school buildings while the pandemic is still raging and South Carolina is seeing one of the world’s fastest increases in viral infections is short-sighted. All of the recommendations we have seen from pediatric professionals do not consider the logistics that go into running a school safely, nor do they acknowledge the lack of funding this state’s educational system has experienced for over a decade. We agree that school is much more than academics; it is a safe place for students to figure out who they are. It is a place that provides physical, social and emotional nourishment. However, if students and staff are required to return, it will not be a place for nourishment. Lack of funding since 2008 has made it impossible to maintain safe buildings, modern HVAC systems, and safe student-teacher ratios required in even the AAP plans, and we find it disturbing that physician groups did not use their collective voice until now regarding the well-documented child health concerns (see Abbeville case).