S.C. unemployment claim totals surpass 650K mark

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 650,000 South Carolinians have filed their first claim for unemployment benefits since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic began affecting jobs in the Palmetto State.
The latest numbers, released Thursday morning from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, show that 16,062 people filed their first claims in the week ending Saturday, a decrease of 897 from the previous week, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
But the total has steadily grown over the past 16 weeks and now totals 651,750.
SCDEW has paid more than $2.9 billion in a combination of state unemployment insurance benefits and federal benefits.
Last week, Greenville County had the highest number of claims with 1,529, while Richland County has the second-highest at 1,467. Charleston had the third-highest number of new claims filed with 1,179.
