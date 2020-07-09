S.C. Highway Patrol wants your vote for ‘Best Looking Cruiser'

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Association of State Troopers is having a “Best Looking Cruiser” competition.
The association says that this is their seventh time holding the nationwide contest.
The idea is for state agencies to submit a photo of their cruiser along with some aspect or background that typifies their state.
The winner gets to be featured on the cover of the “2020 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Calendar.”
Net proceeds of the calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation that provides educational scholarship to dependents of AAST members.
The 2021 Calendars will be available to purchase at the state troopers website in September.
Voting ends on July 22 at noon.
