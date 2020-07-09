Report: ACC expected to play only conference games, Notre Dame in rotation

By TigerNet Staff | July 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 4:44 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - College football's Power 5 conferences are making moves in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Ten announced it will only play conference games this fall, and the ACC appears set to do the same, per a Stadium report.

National college football writer Brett McMurphy said that "ACC football also expected to play conference-only games, sources told Stadium. Last month, ACC commish John Swofford told @Stadium if Power 5 schools played conference-only schedules that ACC would assist Notre Dame with as many games as it needed."

