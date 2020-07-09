Police want to find man who may have info on Days Inn hotel shooting

Police want the public’s help to identify and locate this man. (Source: CPD)
By Laurel Mallory | July 9, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 6:48 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are looking to speak to a man they believe has information about a shooting at a Columbia hotel back in June.

Police want the public’s help to identify and locate him.

They think he could know something about an attempted murder that happened June 9 at the Days Inn on Garners Ferry Road.

Anyone who knows the man or has information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

