Police want to find man who may have info on Days Inn hotel shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are looking to speak to a man they believe has information about a shooting at a Columbia hotel back in June.
Police want the public’s help to identify and locate him.
They think he could know something about an attempted murder that happened June 9 at the Days Inn on Garners Ferry Road.
Anyone who knows the man or has information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
