Murder suspect sought for deadly shooting at The Rowan student apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies want the public’s help to track down an “armed and dangerous” man wanted for murder in a shooting at a student-focused apartment complex in Columbia.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 5. The man who died has not yet been identified.
Deputies are looking for Tony Marquell Trapp, 23, on a murder charge.
He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Deputies are also looking for the driver of a 2020 Toyota Camry that was capture on surveillance video leaving the scene around the time of the shooting. They say Trapp was riding inside the car.
The Camry has damage on the driver’s side rear panel and still has paper tags, deputies said.
Anyone who knows where Trapp is, or knows the owner of the Camry in question, should call 911.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or the P3 Tips app.
