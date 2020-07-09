Morehouse College cancels all Fall athletic events, honoring scholarships

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Morehouse College in Atlanta will not participate in any intercollegiate athletic competition events during the Fall 2020 semester.
Not participating in NCAA or Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Events will affect the cross country and football teams. Scholarships given to student-athletes participating in those sports will still be honored.
Morehouse President Dr. David A. Thomas acknowledges that this decision is disappointing to students and student-athletes, particularly seniors, but notes that the College is continuing to prioritize the health and safety of all involved.
The Maroon Tiger teams will travel to other institutions that will most likely not be following guidelines similar to those Morehouse follows. Additionally, Dr. Thomas notes that teams will be unable to compete in accordance with social distancing currently being maintained by the CDC, as well as inviting others to the campus who have not been subjected to testing and monitoring.
A decision on Winter and Spring athletic seasons will be made at a later date.
Dr. Thomas remains hopeful that students will return in August, though an official decision has not been made.
