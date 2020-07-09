First Alert Forecast: Watching possible tropical cyclone development offshore of SC/NC

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Low pressure off of NC/SC Coast could become tropical.
-Most of the rain from the low stays east.
-Heating up Friday with more Humidity.
-Chance of afternoon thunder Saturday.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A low pressure system offshore of SC/NC will quite possibly become a tropical cyclone. There’s an 80% chance of this occurring within the next 2 days. Most of the rain will stay to the east of the storm but we’ll still have a 30% chance of scattered thunder by this afternoon.
Highs are a bit warmer too with near 90 by this afternoon. Winds are out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. In the upper levels of the atmosphere a trough in the jet stream brings a shortwave that will bring some rain for areas west of the Appalachians. This brings some downslope winds out of the northwest that will warm us up into the mid 90s by Friday afternoon.
There’s also a 30% chance of showers and storms with partly cloudy skies. The shortwave within the trough pushes east and brings more northwest flow and hot temps with high humidity Saturday.
All of this combined increases our chances of rain and storms to 40% for the afternoon. Expect mid 70s for lows and mid 90s for a high temperature.
Sunday the trough is in place still, so we continue to see the northwest flow and hot temps coming down from the higher elevations. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs should reach near 96.
There’s no shortwave over the region so the chance of afternoon storms goes down to 20% with mostly sunny skies expected.There’s a low pressure system over Ohio that could help spark a chance of storms on Monday.
Chances are back up to around 40%. Morning lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 70s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.