First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms and more heat in the Midlands and tracking Fay in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking a few more storms, a lot of heat on the way, and we’re keeping an eye on a developing system in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms are possible early (30-40%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
· A few spotty showers and storms are possible Friday (30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
· Highs will be in the mid 90s this weekend. Heat index values will be close to 100 degrees. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday (40%). Not as much rain is expected Sunday.
· Highs will be in the low to mid 90s most of next week.
· Also, we’re keeping an eye on Fay in the tropics. The storm will continue to move north and away from South Carolina, impacting parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New England.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! We’re tracking a few more storms, a lot of heat on the way, and we’re keeping an eye on a developing system in the tropics.
As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible early (30-40%), due in part to moisture rotating around Tropical Storm Fay, which is located east of North Carolina. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s. It will be warm and muggy tonight.
On Friday, a few widely scattered showers and storms are possible as Fay continues to move farther away from the Palmetto State. Rain chances are around 20-30% for Friday. It will be hot and humid, with high temperatures in the mid 90s. It will feel like the triple digits by afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid 90s this weekend, too. It will likely feel like the triple digits in several locations. A few showers and storms are possible Saturday (40% chance). Not as much rain is expected Sunday.
More 90s are in your forecast next week for high temperatures.
We're also watching Fay in the tropics.
Tropical Storm Fay forms in the Atlantic Ocean, just east of North Carolina Thursday. As of 5 p.m., Fay had sustained winds at 45 mph. The storm was moving north at 7 mph. The pressure was at 1005 mb. The storm was located about 40 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The storm could gain a bit more strength as it continues tracking northward along the East Coast of the U.S.
In fact, communities along the Mid-Atlantic Coast and parts of New England are in the path of Fay. These areas could see areas of heavy rain, potential flooding and gusty winds. The system is expected to weaken by the weekend as it tracks over land and loses that warm supply of water to fuel the storm.
While we’ve seen some spotty rain here in South Carolina due to Fay’s circulation, overall, we will continue to see little to no impacts from the storm as it moves farther away from the Palmetto State over the next couple of days. Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30-40%). Lows in the mid 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Spotty Showers and Storms (20-30%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Showers (20%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.