CPD arrests man accused of fondling himself in public

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 45-year-old man has been arrested by the Columbia Police Department after being accused of fondling himself in public.
Officials said Julius McKie was accused of the inappropriate behavior on two different occasions. The first time happened on the 3800 block of Devereaux Road on July 2. The second time took place on July 7 on the 3600 block of Tomeka Road.
In both instances, police said McKie was driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe. The two women who reported each incident said McKie stopped them as they were walking down the road to ask them for directions when the indecent behavior took place.
McKie has been charged with two counts of prohibited acts in public places. According to judicial records, McKie has three previous convictions for indecent exposure.
He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
