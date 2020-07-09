Columbia Police arrest man in connection with December 2019 hit-and-run that injured child

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused of hitting a 7-year-old child in an incident that happened in December 2019.
Officials said Robert Reeves, Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday by the CPD Fugitive Team. Reeves is accused of hitting a 7-year-old girl who was walking across the street near the 2200 block of Two Notch Road with her mother.
Police said Reeves failed to report the incident to police or render aid to the child after she was hit.
Reeves has been charged with hit and run and driving under suspension.
He was released from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after posting bond.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.