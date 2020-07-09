Charleston places first in top cities in U.S. in ‘Travel + Leisure’ World’s Best Awards survey

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston has been named the number 1 city of top cities in the United States in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards survey.
“Charleston has history, architecture, culture, pleasant weather, gracious locals, and even proximity to the beach,” Sara Clemence of T+L said in the article. ”But chances are, if you were to ask T+L readers for their top reason for their obsession with this genteel city, they’d say the food.”
According to the magazine, no city has yet to knock the Holy City from its eight-year reign at the top of the list.
This year, New Orleans placed number 2 followed by Santa Fe in the third spot.
According to the publication, the World’s Best Awards survey closed on March 2 just before the stay-at-home orders were implemented due to the coronavirus.
