Calhoun Co. deputies seek suspect wanted for breaking into Gaston business

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for breaking into a business in Gaston.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was caught on surveillance camera breaking into the business located on Frontage Road. The suspect was driving a Chevrolet towing a grill. The suspect was also wearing a white shirt, dark-colored jeans, and dark-colored shoes.
Officials have not said if anything was taken from the business.
If you have any information about this suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.
