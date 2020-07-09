Calhoun Co. deputies seek suspect wanted for breaking into Gaston business

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are searching for this suspect who officials say was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a business in Gaston. (Source: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | July 9, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT - Updated July 9 at 3:56 PM

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for breaking into a business in Gaston.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was caught on surveillance camera breaking into the business located on Frontage Road. The suspect was driving a Chevrolet towing a grill. The suspect was also wearing a white shirt, dark-colored jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in that happened in Gaston at a business on Frontage Road. (Source: Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)

Officials have not said if anything was taken from the business.

If you have any information about this suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

